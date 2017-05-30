A solution to traffic jams: jump in a...

A solution to traffic jams: jump in a Hyperlane and go 160km/h

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Anthony Barrs and Baiyu Chen's Hyperlane system proposes clusters of self-driving cars zipping past local traffic at 160kph, controlled by a central computer These days there are so many self-driving cars coming down the pipeline it seems inevitable they'll soon be stuck in a robot traffic jam - just like the human-piloted cars of today. Well, not if Anthony Barrs and Baiyu Chen get their way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 8 min SHARONi 3,258
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Sat simone 1
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 27 Fair Balanced 17,497
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,105 • Total comments across all topics: 281,516,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC