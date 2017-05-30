A solution to traffic jams: jump in a Hyperlane and go 160km/h

Anthony Barrs and Baiyu Chen's Hyperlane system proposes clusters of self-driving cars zipping past local traffic at 160kph, controlled by a central computer These days there are so many self-driving cars coming down the pipeline it seems inevitable they'll soon be stuck in a robot traffic jam - just like the human-piloted cars of today. Well, not if Anthony Barrs and Baiyu Chen get their way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.