A sign to go slow on reaching $15 an hour
One thing almost all economic studies agree on these days is that higher minimum wages don't throw many people out of work. A recent study of Seattle's high-profile plan to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour by three University of California, Berkeley economists found no drop in employment in the food-services industry as a result of the new higher wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|17,526
|third annual native american walk for sobriety,...
|Mon
|ghostdancer1890
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Jun 25
|Sally
|3
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC