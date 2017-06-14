A Look at NASA's NuSTAR Spacecraft's ...

A Look at NASA's NuSTAR Spacecraft's first five years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Five years ago, on June 13th, 2012, Caltech's Fiona Harrison , principal investigator of NASA's NuSTAR mission , watched with her team as their black-hole-spying spacecraft was launched into space aboard a rocket strapped to the belly of an aircraft. The launch occurred over the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) 1 hr Gino 30
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,935
Warriors to the White House? 11 hr Become a vigilante 2
News Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em... 13 hr Dippy do wah 2
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) 18 hr Jessica209 80
News Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12) Tue G Thug 30
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Tue Fair Balanced 17,511
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Alameda County was issued at June 15 at 4:44AM PDT

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,341 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC