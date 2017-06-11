5 Root Causes for U.S.'s Depressed Homeownership Rate: New Study
That's according to findings of a new white paper titled, "Hurdles to Homeownership: Understanding the Barriers" released Friday in recognition of National Homeownership Month at the National Association of RealtorsA Sustainable Homeownership Conference at University of California, Berkeley. Led by a group of prominent experts, including NAR 2017 President William E. Brown, NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun and Berkeley Hass Real Estate Group Chair Ken Rosen, today's conference addresses the dip and idleness in the homeownership rate, its drag on the economy and what can be done to ensure more creditworthy households have the opportunity to buy a home.
