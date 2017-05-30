3 arrested in Portland as thousands gather for opposing rallies
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police say two people were arrested in Portland, Oregon, Sunday as thousands gathered for opposing rallies following the fatal stabbing of A pro-Donald Trump, free speech rally was organized by the conservative group Patriot Prayer, but will be met with groups of anti-Trump and anti-hate protesters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|47 min
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,498
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|15 hr
|Eric
|3,259
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Sat
|simone
|1
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC