2 teenagers arrested in mugging on UC Berkeley campus
Click through to see violent crimes reported by Bay Area cities in 2015, starting with the cities that reported the highest incidents of violent crime. Statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|True That
|20,946
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Sun
|Sally
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jun 22
|Fair Balanced
|17,522
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Jun 16
|A Thought
|31
|Pacheco man pleads not guilty to child sex charges (Apr '12)
|Jun 16
|FRISCO 81
|34
|Warriors to the White House?
|Jun 14
|Become a vigilante
|2
|Actor is 'Genuine' about restoring America's em...
|Jun 14
|Dippy do wah
|2
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC