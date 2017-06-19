1915 Berkeley craftsman seeks $1.9 million
The latest listing for 6 Nogales Street , a three-bed, three-bath Berkeley craftsman from 1915, claims Walter Ratcliff as its designer, the same man who served as Berkeley's first-and only-official city architect. The brown shingles and encompassing stone porch railing at the front of the house promotes the richness of the woodwork inside.
