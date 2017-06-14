14th Annual Berkeley World Music Festival
Music is a universal language, and it is important to cultivate love for sounds from all over the world. This weekend, head over to Berkeley for the fourteenth annual Berkeley World Music Festival, which opens Friday, June 9, with a free kick-off party at La Pena Cultural Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,508
|Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Charlie
|31
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Jun 3
|simone
|1
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC