14th Annual Berkeley World Music Fest...

14th Annual Berkeley World Music Festival

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

Music is a universal language, and it is important to cultivate love for sounds from all over the world. This weekend, head over to Berkeley for the fourteenth annual Berkeley World Music Festival, which opens Friday, June 9, with a free kick-off party at La Pena Cultural Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 6 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,508
Beautiful Richmond,ca (Mar '08) Wed Charlie 31
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,606,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC