What to Know About the Real History of Free Speech at Berkeley
Student protesters set up a picket line at the Sather Gate entrance to the University of California in Berkeley, at the intersection of Telegraph Avenue and Bancroft Way, in 1969. Within the recent debate over the restrictions on high profile conservative speakers at the University of California at Berkeley, there has been much hand wringing about the death of free speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|Wed
|Solarman
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,483
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|May 2
|Build the wall
|3
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|Apr 30
|islamophobe
|7
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|nanoanomaly
|195
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC