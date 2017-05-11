What Pepe The Frog's Death Can Teach Us About The Internet
Andrew Knight holds a sign of Pepe the frog, an alt-right icon, during a rally in Berkeley, Calif., on April 27. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images hide caption Andrew Knight holds a sign of Pepe the frog, an alt-right icon, during a rally in Berkeley, Calif., on April 27. With barely an Internet whimper, Pepe the Frog, the anthropomorphic cartoon character turned symbol of hate, was put down by his creator, Matt Furie, over the weekend, in a single-page comic strip. The final images were of Pepe dead in a casket, with three former roommates paying tribute by pouring some liquor on Pepe's face and drinking the rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|Wed
|tina anne
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 9
|Fit2Serve
|57
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC