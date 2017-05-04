Well, shut my mouth!: Berkeley protests put the obedience back in civil disobedience
Berkeley protestors are heinous enemies of free speech, which is too bad because I have some hideous things to say I'm afraid that I must cancel my upcoming appearance at the University of California, Berkeley. The fact that I didn't actually have an appearance scheduled there is of no consequence.
