Watch Judah Friedlander Destroy This Derivative Art Robot in the Name of Humanity
"I don't need email to do art, I just do it," declares comedian Judah Friedlander in his latest installment of "Judah vs. the Machines," a video series for Techcrunch wherein he goes head-to-head with robots to complete basic tasks humans have been doing just fine on their own for centuries. In this episode, Friedlander travels to Berkeley, California to take on Seuratbot, an art-making machine created by robotics designer Alex Reben.
