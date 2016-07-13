W. Kamau Bell pictured July 13, 2016 in Berkeley, Calif.

W. Kamau Bell has a stand-up comedy career, a television show , a radio show and multiple podcasts. And yet, somehow the Bay Area comedian found time to write a book, "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell," which covers his origin story as a "blerd" , fatherhood, politics, comedy, the influence of TV's "The Incredible Hulk" on his life and his decision to build his career in the East Bay instead of Hollywood or New York.

