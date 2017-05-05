Victims of Berkeley balcony collapse ...

Victims of Berkeley balcony collapse win partial settlement

The victims of a balcony collapse in Berkeley, California that killed six college students have reached a settlement with some of the companies they sued in 2015. Lawyers for the families of the students who died and seven others who were injured said the settlement amounts are confidential.

