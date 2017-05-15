UC Berkeley School of Optometry Annou...

UC Berkeley School of Optometry Announces 2017 Student Innovator Award Winner

BERKELEY, Calif.-Ece Turhal, a third-year optometry student at the UC Berkeley School of Optometry was named the school's 2017 Student Innovator Award winner. The student innovator award is a competition designed to reward creative, innovative and feasible ideas in the areas of clinical eyecare, research and practice management, among others.

