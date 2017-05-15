UC Berkeley School of Optometry Announces 2017 Student Innovator Award Winner
BERKELEY, Calif.-Ece Turhal, a third-year optometry student at the UC Berkeley School of Optometry was named the school's 2017 Student Innovator Award winner. The student innovator award is a competition designed to reward creative, innovative and feasible ideas in the areas of clinical eyecare, research and practice management, among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|5 hr
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|5 hr
|doug
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Mon
|inbred Genius
|61
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC