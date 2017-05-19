UC Berkeley researchers track individ...

UC Berkeley researchers track individual stem cells in nose

Read more: Xinhuanet

Neuroscientists have combined new techniques for sequencing the ribonucleic acid in single cells with detailed statistical analysis to more easily track individual stem cells in the nose, uncovering clues that someday could help restore smell to those who have lost it. Adult stem cells have the ability to transform into many types of cells, but tracing the path individual stem cells follow as they mature and identifying the molecules that trigger these fateful decisions are difficult in a living animal.

