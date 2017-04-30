UC Berkeley remains calm even after C...

UC Berkeley remains calm even after Coulter's speech cancelled

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Ashton Whitty, left, 21, and Hailey Carlson, right, 24, University of California, Berkeley students, make their feelings known during a press conference held by the Berkeley College Republicans in Sproul Plaza on the Cal campus in Berkeley, Calif ., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. But even without the conservative commentator's event, the university and the city of Berkeley had braced for dueling protests that they feared could become violent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College... 6 hr Trump 2020 2
News White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi... 9 hr islamophobe 7
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 11 hr nanoanomaly 195
News Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano... Sat Realist 7
College students Apr 28 Well Well 5
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Apr 28 riot illegals 3,255
News Tax Day demonstrators in US take on Trump, his ... Apr 27 Thomas Jefferson 6
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,685,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC