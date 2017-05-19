U2 played too long? Bay Areaa s proud curfew-busting history
Members of the band U2 in concert during their world tour of the Joshua Tree at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Santa Clara's Vice Mayor Dominic Caserta didn't mince words when he lamented about this week's curfew-busting concert by U2 at Levi's Stadium: Sad that the world-famous band, event organizers and San Francisco 49ers which operate the stadium did nothing to stop the music at the 10 p.m. cutoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|10 hr
|dopeheads
|2
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC