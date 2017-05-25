Trump's economic agenda would deepen an already pressing social crisis

Trump's campaign speeches were littered with attacks on Wall Street bankers and hedge fund managers, who the candidate accused of robbing workers of the American dream. Yet rather than kicking off his economic agenda with worker-friendly policies that bolster poor- and middle-class Americans, like a fiscal stimulus or infrastructure spending, Trump is pushing for policies that, if implemented, would deepen an already destabilizing gap between the rich and poor that have polarized American politics to the point of paralysis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.