Transgender People Search For Accepta...

Transgender People Search For Acceptance In Church

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: TheCourier.com

For many transgender people, faith communities are a place of judgment and rejection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Ebby Steppach 21,036
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd Sat dopeheads 2
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 17 Voyeur 17,495
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... May 16 doug 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,635 • Total comments across all topics: 281,172,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC