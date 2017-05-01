Three mayors to discuss housinga s fu...

Three mayors to discuss housinga s future at Berkeley panel

"The Future of Housing in the East Bay" is the subject of a panel discussion with the mayors of three local cities on May 11. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Emeryville Mayor Scott Donahue, and Albany Mayor Peggy McQuaid will speak from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Berkeley Chinese Community Church, 2117 Acton St. The discussion, sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Berkeley Albany Emeryville , is free and open to the public. The mayoral trio will be preceded by an optional buffet supper from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The entrees will be chicken or vegan falafel; there also will be salad, and pound cake with berries for dessert.

