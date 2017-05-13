The irony of liberal protesters prote...

The irony of liberal protesters protesting Ann Coulter, an extreme right-wing protester

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Demonstrators protest the cancellation of a speech by conservative political commentator Ann Coulter at the University of California Berkeley on April 27. Two articles in The Denver Post considered the Berkeley campus free-speech uproar. I believe Ann Coulter should have been received peacefully as a speaker at the University of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr NLDM 21,025
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... 21 hr Solarman 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 23 hr Jaimie 59
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC