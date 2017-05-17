The Berkeley Bluegrass Festival Returns To Freight & Salvage
Since its early days in the late Sixties, Berkeley's Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse has been a center for acoustic music of all kinds. While psychedelic bands in San Francisco created a new paradigm for rock, the Freight quietly redefined acoustic music, with a groundbreaking combination of blues, folk, country, international music, and bluegrass.
