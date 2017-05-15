Taube: Few alive remember Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, but art can be eternal

On the 74th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, the first civilian revolt against the Nazis and the single largest revolt by Jews, we struggle to imagine what the event meant to contemporaneous Jews and to the world. The few who survived the brutal suppression that ended May 16, 1943, have said their final goodbyes, and most who witnessed the revolt, even from a distance, are also gone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.