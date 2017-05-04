Symbolic Arrest, Real Cost

What does a "symbolic arrest" entail for the parties involved? Symbolic DAs, judges, court records and other public expenses? Not to mention the valuable time of the arresting officer. Regarding the April 28 "Notable & Quotable: Protests" from the Berkeley, Calif., Police Department website: What does a "symbolic arrest" entail for the parties involved? Symbolic DAs, judges, court records and other public expenses? Not to mention the valuable time of the arresting officer.

