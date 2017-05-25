Study shows telomere shortening in yo...

Study shows telomere shortening in youth with higher pollution exposure

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Children and teens exposed to high levels of traffic-related air pollution have evidence of a specific type of DNA damage called telomere shortening, reports a study in the May Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine . Young people with asthma also have evidence of telomere shortening, according to the preliminary research by John R. Balmes, MD, of University of California, Berkeley, and colleagues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antifa 3 min black kid joe 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 min Dominican 17 21,047
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 7 hr Chol 3
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday May 21 get it bob 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC