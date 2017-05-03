Souvenir Coffee to Bring Third Wave t...

Souvenir Coffee to Bring Third Wave to Berkeley's Claremont Neighborhood

A sleepy stretch of Claremont Ave. in Berkeley will soon receive a jolt of caffeine, with the addition of Souvenir Coffee . The coffeeshop will move into the space formerly occupied by Semifreddi's , which closed last fall and was a mainstay in the neighborhood for residents in search of coffee, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches.

