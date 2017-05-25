Some Uber and Lyft riders are giving up their own cars: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Wally Nowinski got his first car when he turned 16 in Michigan, the home of the U.S. auto industry. But after two years of living in New York City, he sold his wheels, using ride services, carsharing and bike sharing to get around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,048
|antifa
|4 hr
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|12 hr
|Chol
|3
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|Tue
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|May 21
|get it bob
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC