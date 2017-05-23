Shaw Prize honours work by five international researchers

Two bag award in life science and medicine for discoveries which can lead to advancements in treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease Two international scientists are the latest recipients of Hong Kong's Shaw Prize in life science and medicine, for their discovery of biological engines which can lead to breakthroughs in the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, among other diseases. Ian Gibbons, a visiting researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, and Ronald Vale, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, were honoured for their findings on two families of motor proteins, namely kinesin and dynein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.