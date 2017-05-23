Shaw Prize honours work by five inter...

Shaw Prize honours work by five international researchers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Two bag award in life science and medicine for discoveries which can lead to advancements in treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease Two international scientists are the latest recipients of Hong Kong's Shaw Prize in life science and medicine, for their discovery of biological engines which can lead to breakthroughs in the treatment of cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, among other diseases. Ian Gibbons, a visiting researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, and Ronald Vale, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, were honoured for their findings on two families of motor proteins, namely kinesin and dynein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) 7 hr Your Service Prov... 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon bayonne nj 21,037
antifa Mon Free speech advoc... 1
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd Mon shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday Sun get it bob 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC