Far-left activists behind recent anti-conservative riots in Berkeley tried to "brainwash" and "indoctrinate" students into supporting left-wing social justice causes, Berkeley Unified School District argued in court filings reviewed by local news organization Berkeleyside . By Any Means Necessary , a far-left activist group with deep ties to pro-pedophilia advocates , places a priority on youth involvement in its protests, according to the group's stated principles.

