School District: Berkeley Riot Organizers Tried To 'Brainwash'...
Far-left activists behind recent anti-conservative riots in Berkeley tried to "brainwash" and "indoctrinate" students into supporting left-wing social justice causes, Berkeley Unified School District argued in court filings reviewed by local news organization Berkeleyside . By Any Means Necessary , a far-left activist group with deep ties to pro-pedophilia advocates , places a priority on youth involvement in its protests, according to the group's stated principles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|Mexico
|20,995
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|1 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|2 hr
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|4 hr
|Build the wall
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,482
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|Apr 30
|islamophobe
|7
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|nanoanomaly
|195
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC