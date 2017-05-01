Robert Reich Uses Ann Coulter's Attac...

Robert Reich Uses Ann Coulter's Attack On Colleges To Slam Trump's War With The Free Press

Read more: Crooks and Liars

Economist Robert Reich suggested to Ann Coulter on Sunday that the fight to defend free speech was not limited to her campaign against the college campuses which have banned her citing security reasons. During a discussion on ABC's This Week about Coulter's battle with University of California, Berkeley, host Jonathan Karl wondered whether President Donald Trump's war on media outlets also set a dangerous precedent for free speech.

