Robert Reich Uses Ann Coulter's Attack On Colleges To Slam Trump's War With The Free Press
Economist Robert Reich suggested to Ann Coulter on Sunday that the fight to defend free speech was not limited to her campaign against the college campuses which have banned her citing security reasons. During a discussion on ABC's This Week about Coulter's battle with University of California, Berkeley, host Jonathan Karl wondered whether President Donald Trump's war on media outlets also set a dangerous precedent for free speech.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Voyeur
|17,481
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|21 hr
|Trump 2020
|2
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|Sun
|islamophobe
|7
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Sun
|nanoanomaly
|195
|Battle for Berkeley: Will Ann Coulter spark ano...
|Sat
|Realist
|7
|College students
|Apr 28
|Well Well
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC