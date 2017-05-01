Richard Dreyfuss slams Berkeley, laments a nightmarisha political correctness
Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss , the same man who once called President Trump a "dangerous pig" and his celebrity supporters "whores," found some common ground with Fox News host Tucker Carlson Friday night on university political correctness and the importance of free speech. The 69-year-old "Jaws" star cited the recent canceling of conservative author Ann Coulter's speech at the University of California, Berkeley, as an "intrusion" into freedom of speech.
