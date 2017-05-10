Residents of Berkeley care home face eviction as building sale looms
Fifteen handicapped and disabled men must move soon from their longtime home at Fulton and Parker streets, apparent casualties of a pending sale of their building. Unlike other Berkeley tenants, they apparently are not covered by renter protection laws.
