Residents of Berkeley care home face ...

Residents of Berkeley care home face eviction as building sale looms

7 hrs ago

Fifteen handicapped and disabled men must move soon from their longtime home at Fulton and Parker streets, apparent casualties of a pending sale of their building. Unlike other Berkeley tenants, they apparently are not covered by renter protection laws.

Berkeley, CA

