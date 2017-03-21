UC Berkeley Students Inspire Legislation That Would Make...
Abortion pills such as Cytotec could be made available on California college campuses if a new bill passes the Legislature. UC Berkeley and other California colleges would be required to make abortion pills available on campus, if a bill inspired by local university students passes this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
