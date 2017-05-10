UC Berkeley Energy and Climate Scient...

UC Berkeley Energy and Climate Scientist Backs Students' Call for ...

Daniel Kammen, the Class of 1935 Distinguished Professor of Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a key member of the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change, has given a big boost to the student-led campaign pressuring the University of California's Regents to divest from oil, gas, and coal companies. Kammen is a renowned scientist and highly sought after adviser to the United States government on energy policies.

