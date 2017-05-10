UC Berkeley Energy and Climate Scientist Backs Students' Call for ...
Daniel Kammen, the Class of 1935 Distinguished Professor of Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a key member of the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change, has given a big boost to the student-led campaign pressuring the University of California's Regents to divest from oil, gas, and coal companies. Kammen is a renowned scientist and highly sought after adviser to the United States government on energy policies.
