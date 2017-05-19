Pompette takes Berkeley's Cafe Rouge into new directions
The focal point of the new Pompette remains the long zinc bar that was custom-made for Cafe Rouge more than 20 years ago. At the end of 2016, Marsha McBride closed her landmark Berkeley bistro and charcuterie, Cafe Rouge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|wmp
|Thu
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|May 16
|doug
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC