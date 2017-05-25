Police Arrest Berkeley Professor Accu...

Police Arrest Berkeley Professor Accused Of 'Bike Lock' Assault

Read more: The Daily Caller

Police arrested a former professor Wednesday who allegedly used a bike lock to assault a man at an April rally in Berkeley, Calif. After 4Chan identified Eric Clanton, a man who taught at Diablo Valley College in California, as the perpetrator behind an assault at an April 15 Trump rally, police placed him in custody, according to the East Bay Times .

