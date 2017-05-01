Pigeon survives hawk, lives in Berkel...

Pigeon survives hawk, lives in Berkeley pet store

At the end of March, a hawk and a pigeon were in flight above San Pablo Avenue near Hopkins Street. The hawk attacked the pigeon and the two collided and plummeted to the ground.

