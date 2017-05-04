Patrick Buchanan: How Berkeley birthe...

Patrick Buchanan: How Berkeley birthed the right

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

In December 1964, a Silver Age of American liberalism, to rival the Golden Age of FDR and the New Deal, seemed to be upon us. Barry Goldwater had been crushed in a 44-state landslide and the GOP reduced to half the size of the Democratic Party, with but 140 seats in the House and 32 in the Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr Thousands 21,003
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 21 hr Ronald 192
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri XVE 17,489
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Thu Earth Whisperer 196
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 3 Solarman 5
News Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right May 2 Louis Escuela 1
News UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College... May 2 Build the wall 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,411 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC