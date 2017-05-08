Partial Settlement for Victims of California Balcony Fall
The victims of a balcony collapse in Berkeley, Calif., that killed six college students have reached a settlement with some of the companies they sued in 2015. The settlements are confidential, said lawyers for the families of the students who died and seven others who were injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|6 hr
|inbred Genius
|55
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Ethyl
|17,492
|A couple of people walked up to me
|20 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC