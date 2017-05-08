Partial Settlement for Victims of Cal...

Partial Settlement for Victims of California Balcony Fall

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The victims of a balcony collapse in Berkeley, Calif., that killed six college students have reached a settlement with some of the companies they sued in 2015. The settlements are confidential, said lawyers for the families of the students who died and seven others who were injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,014
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 6 hr inbred Genius 55
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 15 hr Ethyl 17,492
A couple of people walked up to me 20 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 3 Solarman 5
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC