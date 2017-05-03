Park It: In Berkeley, May Day celebration coming up
The month of May will be welcomed with maypole dancing, giant bubble blowing, crafts for the whole family and other diversions during a May Day Celebration Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Tilden Nature Area near Berkeley. Festivities will be in and around the Environmental Education Center, located at the north end of Tilden's Central Park Drive.
