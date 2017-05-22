Opera Parallele presents Philip Glass's surreal 'Enfants Terribles'
Philip Glass' 1996 "dance-opera" is based on Jean Cocteau's 1929 novel about Paul and Lise, a strange brother and sister who occupy a world somewhere between fantasy and reality. The last in the composer's trilogy based on Cocteau works , it explores the idea that imagination can have a profoundly transformative effect on reality - with powerful and sometimes unintended results.
