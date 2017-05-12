On the Issue of Urban Shield and the ...

On the Issue of Urban Shield and the City of Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

Continued participation in UASI and NCRIC and purchasing the armored van will continue and intensify the relationships of the Berkeley Police to these initiatives. These relationships, particularly during the Trump Administration, are in direct contradiction to the Council's declaration of Berkeley as a Sanctuary City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr LibHater 21,030
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) 10 hr RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... 10 hr doug 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Mon inbred Genius 61
2012 november enoch May 14 chris rock 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,075,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC