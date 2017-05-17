Oakland singer Goapele's 'Dreamseeker...

Oakland singer Goapele's 'Dreamseeker' show is a good weekend bet

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Oakland R&B/soul star Goapele, two jazz greats with Berkeley ties and the masterful drama "Doubt" top our list of Bay Area weekend best bets. 1 Goapele: It's hard to believe the Oakland native's career has spanned some 15 years, since every new recording of hers draws the kind of anticipation reserved for a rising young star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Toms river nj 21,031
wmp 6 hr Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Voyeur 17,495
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) Tue RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... Tue doug 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC