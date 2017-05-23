Meet the Most Nimble-Fingered Robot Yet

Inside a brightly decorated lab at the University of California, Berkeley, an ordinary-looking robot has developed an exceptional knack for picking up awkward and unusual objects. What's stunning, though, is that the robot got so good at grasping by working with virtual objects.

