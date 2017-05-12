Man gets 21 years to life for killing elderly woman in Berkeley
A 21-year-old Richmond man was sentenced today to 21 years to life in state prison for killing a 72-year-old woman during an attempted kidnapping in Berkeley in 2014. Kamau Berlin pleaded no contest in December to second-degree murder and attempted carjacking for fatally stabbing Emeryville resident Nancy Jo McClellan.
