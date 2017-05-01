Male Spiders Risk Death By Courting the Wrong Females
Male jumping spiders are not what you'd call picky. In fact, the tiny arachnids try to court every female they see-even when she's a different species.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Geographic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|1 hr
|Solarman
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Well Well
|20,996
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,483
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|13 hr
|oakland CA connect
|1
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|22 hr
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|Tue
|Build the wall
|3
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|Apr 30
|islamophobe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC