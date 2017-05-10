Lori Dengler honored for contributions to California tsunami and seismic safety

For her exceptional leadership as a scientist, writer, educator, communicator and advocate of tsunami research and preparedness, the Seismological Society of America honors Lori Dengler with the 2017 Frank Press Public Service Award. Dengler, a Professor Emeritus at Humboldt State University, will receive the Press Award at Seismology of the Americas, a joint meeting of the SSA and the Latin American and Caribbean Seismological Commission , to be held 23-26 April 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.