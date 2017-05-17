Lincoln High students walk out in pri...

Lincoln High students walk out in principal protest

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Lincoln High students walked out of the school to protest the district's decision to not hire vice principal Jose Soto as the new principal, although he was recommended by two community panels. Lincoln High students walked out of the school to protest the district's decision to not hire vice principal Jose Soto as the new principal, although he was recommended by two community panels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wmp 40 min Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 hr Voyeur 17,495
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) Tue RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... Tue doug 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC