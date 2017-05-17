Lincoln High students walk out in principal protest
Lincoln High students walked out of the school to protest the district's decision to not hire vice principal Jose Soto as the new principal, although he was recommended by two community panels. Lincoln High students walked out of the school to protest the district's decision to not hire vice principal Jose Soto as the new principal, although he was recommended by two community panels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wmp
|40 min
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 hr
|Voyeur
|17,495
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|Tue
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|Tue
|doug
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC