John Legend brings - Darkness and Light' on the road
The multiplatinum-selling, Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter is currently taking a break from his dream life with wife Chrissy Teigen to perform across the country on the "Darkness and Light" tour, in support of his fifth album of the same name. Featuring the hit singles "Right By You" and "Love Me Now," the record follows Legend's success with "La La Land," in which he plays the leader of a jazz band alongside stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|18 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|antifa
|Mon
|Free speech advoc...
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|Mon
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|Sun
|get it bob
|1
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|May 15
|inbred Genius
|61
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC